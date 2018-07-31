Video: Trea Turner Apologizes To LGBT, African American Communities for Innapropriate Tweets

The Nationals shortstop apologized at a press conference for racist and homophobic tweets when he was 18. 

By Michael Shapiro
July 31, 2018

Nationals shortstop Trea Turner became the latest MLB player embroiled in a social-media controversy on Sunday when offensive tweets from 2011 were revealed to the public.

Turner's tweets featured racist and homophobic content. The young shortstop issued an apology through the team hours after the revelation.

Turner extended his apologies past the original statement on Tuesday afternoon by meeting with the media in Washington. 

"I want to apologize to everybody who was affected to the things I said, the African-American community, LGBT community, special needs community," Turner said. "It's not when I said the things I said, it's that I said them at all. I think that's a real learning point from this." 

You can watch Turner's full apology below:

Turner is currently hitting .265 on the season with 13 homers and 24 stolen bases. The Nationals are 52-53 on the season, good for third place in the NL East. 

Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader and Atlanta Braves starter Sean Newcomb also had old tweets uncovered and issued apologies. MLB required Hader to attend sensitivity training.

No discipline has been announced for Turner.

