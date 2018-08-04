Bryce Harper Pulled From Game After Being Hit in Knee by Pitch

Harper left the game during the seventh inning after being hit in the right knee during the sixth.

By Associated Press
August 04, 2018

WASHINGTON — Nationals star Bryce Harper has been pulled from a game after being hit by a pitch in the right knee.

Harper was struck in the sixth inning of Washington’s doubleheader nightcap against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night and was replaced defensively in the top of the seventh.

Reds reliever Austin Brice hit the All-Star outfielder with a curveball. Harper struggled initially to put weight on the leg, but eventually made his way to first base. He later took second on a wild pitch and came out to play right field in the seventh.

Mason Williams opened the seventh for Cincinnati with a double into the right-center gap. Harper chased after the ball but was clearly limited. He was then replaced by Adam Eaton.

Harper had two hits in the first game, extending his streak of four consecutive games with at least two hits, before going 0 for 3 in the nightcap. He is 8 for 17 (.470) with one home run and five RBIs during that five-game stretch.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)