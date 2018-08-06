Man Smashes Comerica Park Glass Doors, Windows With Sledgehammer

A man vandalizes Comerica Park in Detroit with a sledgehammer, smashes doors and windows

By Scooby Axson
August 06, 2018

A unidentified man tried to do some redecorating to Comerica Park in Detroit, authorities said.

According to the Detroit Free Press, a man took a sledgehammer and broke glass doors and windows at the home of the Detroit Tigers.

Police got a call at 2:25 a.m. Monday morning and interviewed a security guard at the scene who found the damage.

The suspect, who is described as being in his 30s wearing a dark hoodie, shorts and white shoes, did not take anything from the stadium.

Detroit has not played at the stadium since Aug. 1 and are currently in the middle of a six-game West Coast road trip.

The Tigers next home game is Friday against the Minnesota Twins.

