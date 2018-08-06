The Oakland Athletics added reinforcements to their starting pitching staff on Monday by acquiring right-hander Mike Fiers from the Tigers. Detroit will receive two players to be named later and cash considerations in the deal.

An eight-year veteran, Fiers sports a 3.48 ERA in 21 starts this season.

In 119 innings Fiers has walked just 26 batters, striking out 87. The A's mark his third team in as many seasons after stints with the Houston Astros and Tigers.

Oakland has been on a tear of late. They have won 12 of their last 15 games. The A's now sit in second place in the AL West, four games back of the defending-champion Astros