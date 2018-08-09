Watch: Mookie Betts Hits First Cycle of MLB Season With Home Run in Ninth Inning

Screenshot/Twitter

What a show by Mookie Betts!

By Jenna West
August 09, 2018

Mookie Betts knows how to deliver a good show. The Red Sox rightfielder hit for the cycle on Thursday night, capping off the feat with a home run in the top of the ninth inning.

Betts sent a solo shot to left field off Blue Jays pitcher Ken Giles in the ninth, hitting MLB's first cycle of the 2018 season. However, Betts's cycle, going 4-for-4 with an RBI, wasn't enough to propel the Red Sox to a win. The Blue Jays defeated them 8-5 at Rogers Centre.

The rightfielder becomes the first Red Sox player to hit for the cycle in a loss since Carl Yastrzemski in 1965, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Betts got an early start to the night's action with a leadoff single off Toronto starter Ryan Borucki in the first inning. Betts and Andrew Benintendi later scored off Eduardo Nunez's single, putting the Red Sox ahead 2-0.

In the second inning, Betts tripled to deep centerfield off a 92-mph sinker from Borucki. The rightfielder inched closer to completing the cycle with a double in the fourth inning.

The Red Sox loss snapped a six-game win streak on Thursday night. They sit in first place in the AL East with an 81-35 record.

