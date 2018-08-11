Watch: A's Outfielder Ramon Laureano Unleashes 321-Foot Throw to Finish Double Play

You're not going to see many throws like this in baseball. Ever.

By Jenna West
August 11, 2018

Athletics centerfielder Ramon Laureano fired one of the most remarkable throws you'll ever see on Saturday evening.

In the third inning, Laureano caught Justin Upton's fly ball on the warning track in left-center field, running 76 feet in 4.4 seconds, according to MLB.com. After making the catch, the rookie took a few steps forward before firing toward first base.

Laureano's throw traveled 321 feet, according to Statcast.

Many of Laureano's teammates were absolutely stunned by the feat.

Saturday night marks Laureano's fifth major league game, and his eye-opening play was already his third outfield assist.

