Chris Sale Strikes Out 12 in Dominant Return From Disabled List

Chris Sale looked as overpowering as ever against the Orioles on Sunday afternoon.

By Associated Press
August 12, 2018

BALTIMORE (AP) — Chris Sale celebrated his return from the disabled list by striking out 12 over five dominant innings, and the Boston Red Sox moved 50 games over .500 by completing a sweep of the lowly Baltimore Orioles with a 4-1 victory on Sunday.

Sale (12-4) was placed on the DL on July 28 with left shoulder inflammation. Judging by his performance, the injury is no longer an issue.

The left-hander allowed just one hit, a clean third-inning single to left field by Renato Nunez, and walked none. Craig Kimbrel, the last of five Boston relievers, worked the ninth for his 35th save.

Steve Pearce homered for the Red Sox, who have won 10 of 11 to improve to 85-35.

Alex Cobb (3-15) took the loss despite allowing only two runs, one earned, over seven innings.

