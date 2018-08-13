Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with right knee inflammation, the team announced.

The move comes just one day after Sabathia threw six shutout innings of one-hit ball in the Yankees 7-2 win over the Rangers.

Sabathia has a history of right knee issues, including a 2010 meniscus surgery and a 2016 follow-up. He has landed on the DL multiple times due to knee issues and inflammation.

New York called up reliever George Kontos to replace the 38-year-old Yankees veteran.

Sabathia is 7-4 with a 3.32 ERA, 106 strikeouts and 41 walks in 22 starts through just over 119 innings this seasons. He's thrown 19 strikeouts in his last two starts.