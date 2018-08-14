Betting the Nationals or the Dodgers should come with a warning label these days, as bettors have seemingly gotten burned in devastating ways when taking those two of late. For Tuesday night's action, our two baseball gambling experts go back to the well with wagers involving those two teams, with current odds from bookmaker William Hill.

Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics: A's ML (+115)

Let's go back to the well in this very important series for both clubs. We saw last night that the A's love facing lefties, and while this one is just about as tough as they come, I'm still riding with the value here. Mike Fiers is actually good, also. I tried to use real stats yesterday and had my first losing day since picking publicly. I'm gonna stop now. The under's in play for this one as well, if you want a late game to watch. —Kenny Ducey

Toronto Blue Jays at Kansas City Royals: Blue Jays -1.5 (+120)

Both of these teams are bad, but the Royals are historically awful and starting a pitcher in Heath Fillmyer who has a low strikeout rate. The Blue Jays have enough pop in their lineup to string some extra-base hits together and, in turn, easily walk over the Royals.—Gabriel Baumgaertner

Los Angeles Angels vs. San Diego Padres: Padres ML (-104)

My Fordham bias bit me last time I took Brett Kennedy, but I'll chalk his miserable first inning up to jitters. He's not going to blow you away with his stuff, but I've seen up close how effective he is and how he can command his arsenal. He's probably going to give up a few, but you know what, so is Jamie Barria, who's one of my favorite pitchers to bet against. —Kenny Ducey

Colorado Rockies at Houston Astros: OVER 7 Runs (-115)

Justin Verlander will likely return to form after his uncharacteristic performance last week (2 IP, 6 ER and an ejection), but holding these two offenses to seven runs combined is unlikely regardless who is on the mound. The Astros may be in a bit of a funk, but with Carlos Correa back, the offense should start coming to life.—Gabriel Baumgaertner

Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals: OVER 8.5 Runs (-115)

We saw last night both of these offenses are really clicking right now, and neither John Gant or Gio Gonzalez inspire me to bet the under here. It should be another fun one between two teams trying desperately to make it to October. The Nationals showed a ton of heart last night, which is probably the one thing they've been lacking a lot this season, so maybe they come out and put some runs on the board early.—Kenny Ducey

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers: OVER 8 Runs (-110)

After a strong start to his rookie season, Giants starter Andrew Suarez is struggling while Dodgers starter Alex Wood is making his first start since August 3rd after a hamstring injury briefly sent him to the DL. Even if this game is close late, the Dodgers' bullpen has been so bad of late that any game will either push or hit the over once the ninth inning arrives.—Gabriel Baumgaertner

Records: Kenny Ducey 0-2-1, Gabriel Baumgaertner 1-1-1