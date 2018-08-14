The Mariners will soon get a boost to their lineup with infielder Robinson Cano reinstated on Tuesday afternoon after serving an 80-game suspension.

The eight-time All-Star violated baseball's joint drug agreement in May, testing positive for a diuretic used to hide banned substances.

Cano will not necessarily play his usual second base upon returning to the club. Dee Gordon has filled the position in Cano's absence and the former Yankee has played at both first and third base in the lead-up to his reinstatement.

Cano will help the big-league club through September, but is ineligible to appear in the postseason should the Mariners reach the playoffs. Seattle currently trains Oakland by 2.5 games for the American League's second wild-card spot.