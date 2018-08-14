Trevor Bauer Placed on Disabled List With Stress Fracture in Right Fibula

Bauer left Saturday's game after being hit in the leg by a line drive.

By Jenna West
August 14, 2018

Indians righthander Trevor Bauer was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday with a stress fracture in his right fibula, the team announced.

The move is retroactive to August 12 and marks the first time Bauer, 27, has been placed on the DL in his seven-year career. Indians manager Terry Francona said that there is no timetable for Bauer's return, according to MLB.com.

Lefty Tyler Olson was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to fill Bauer's spot on the roster

Bauer left Saturday's game in the seventh inning against the White Sox, when he was struck in the leg by Jose Abreu's line drive.

In 166 innings this season, Bauer has a 2.22 ERA with 214 strikeouts. The starter was selected for his first All-Star Game this year.

The Indians (67-51) are first in the AL Central standings, as the second-place Twins (54-63) sit 12.5 games back.

