WATCH: Yasiel Puig, Nick Hundley Ignite Benches-Clearing Brawl Between Dodgers and Giants

Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig and Giants catcher Nick Hundley got into a shoving match during Puig's seventh-inning at-bat.

By Connor Grossman
August 15, 2018

The Dodgers and Giants are at it again. In the middle of his seventh-inning at-bat, Yasiel Puig and Giants catcher Nick Hundley engaged in a shoving match that caused both teams' benches to clear.

For the second night in a row, San Francisco beat the Dodgers by scoring the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning. But the game will be remembered by the fracas two innings prior.

Puig and Hundley confronted each other after the Dodgers outfielder fouled off a pitch, slapping his bat mid-air in frustration. Puig shoved Hundley with his left hand and both teams spilled onto the field.

They nearly came to blows again before Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren yanked Puig out of the tangle while Giants outfielder Hunter Pence restrained Hundley. Both Puig and Hundley were ejected shortly after the field cleared.

After the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters his understanding was that Puig shouted an expletive that Hundley believed was directed at him or pitcher Tony Watson. Puig then offered his side of the story to reporters after the game:

The Giants and Dodgers play once more on Wednesday at 10:10 p.m. EST.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)