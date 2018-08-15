The Dodgers and Giants are at it again. In the middle of his seventh-inning at-bat, Yasiel Puig and Giants catcher Nick Hundley engaged in a shoving match that caused both teams' benches to clear.

Your browser does not support iframes.

For the second night in a row, San Francisco beat the Dodgers by scoring the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning. But the game will be remembered by the fracas two innings prior.

Puig and Hundley confronted each other after the Dodgers outfielder fouled off a pitch, slapping his bat mid-air in frustration. Puig shoved Hundley with his left hand and both teams spilled onto the field.

This is how that all started. Puig and Hundley had words after Puig fouled a pitch off ... pic.twitter.com/mSvbzvkdLw — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) August 15, 2018

They nearly came to blows again before Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren yanked Puig out of the tangle while Giants outfielder Hunter Pence restrained Hundley. Both Puig and Hundley were ejected shortly after the field cleared.

After the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters his understanding was that Puig shouted an expletive that Hundley believed was directed at him or pitcher Tony Watson. Puig then offered his side of the story to reporters after the game:

Yasiel Puig (via interpreter): “(Hundley) told me to stop complaining and step back in the box ... he just kept coming after me and kept complaining. I wasn’t going to let them disrespect our house.” — J.P. Hoornstra (@jphoornstra) August 15, 2018

Puig: “It doesn’t happen with other teams.” — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) August 15, 2018

The Giants and Dodgers play once more on Wednesday at 10:10 p.m. EST.