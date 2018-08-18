Chris Sale Returns to the Disabled List for Second Time This Month With Shoulder Inflammation

Sale returns to the disabled list for the second time this month.

By Jenna West
August 18, 2018

The Red Sox placed ace Chris Sale back on the disabled list with left shoulder inflammation, the team announced Saturday.

The move, retroactive to Aug. 15, marks the second time this month that Sale has been on the DL with inflammation in his throwing shoulder. Sale missed the first two weeks of August and returned last Saturday, looking dominant against the Orioles. The left only gave up one hit and struck out 12 batters in five scoreless innings.

After placing Sale on the 10-day DL Saturday, the Red Sox called up RHP Brandon Workman from Triple-A Pawtucket to fill his roster spot.

Sale, 29, is in the middle of a strong season, leading the American League in ERA (1.97) with a 12-4 record in 23 starts. He is also leading the majors in most consecutive innings without giving up a home run (68).

The Red Sox have the best record (87-36) in the majors this season, sitting in first place in the AL East.

