Our other MLB betting expert, Gabriel Baumgaertner, is on vacation until Sunday, so Kenny Ducey is picking up the slack with Saturday's picks. His favorite picks on today's slate, with current odds via William Hill, include banking on a Cy Young candidate on a poor team and a pitcher who may be undervalued by Vegas.

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies: Mets ML (-105)

I love this opportunity to get Jacob deGrom at what's almost even money. You have to expect the Mets to win every time he takes the ball, especially when you consider the run support he's been getting of late. Jake Arrieta should be a bigger underdog against a suddenly charged Mets lineup as well. I'm rolling the dice here.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates: Cubs ML (+105)

I always hate betting on Tyler Chatwood, but I think this is perfect timing. The wheels may very well be coming off the Joe Musgrove train after a bad showing in San Francisco, and the Cubs may be in the early stages of a big late-season run with four wins in five games. Feel free to try the over in this game if you have Chatwood trust issues, I won't blame you, but my gut says go with the moneyline.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Seattle Mariners: Dodgers -1.5 (+120)

I can't believe Rich Hill still doesn't get any respect from Vegas. This shouldn't be particularly close. Drop a few units on L.A. tonight.

Records: Kenny Ducey 6-6-1, Gabriel Baumgaertner 4-5-1