Yankees Closer Aroldis Chapman Set For Tests On Ailing Knee

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman set for more tests on left knee

By Charlotte Carroll
August 22, 2018

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman left the team's extra-innings win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday due to a bothersome left knee injury.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Chapman would have an MRI on Wednesday and be evaluated.

"Same spot as he felt before, so we just got him out of there," Boone said. "We'll get all the testing and stuff done [on Wednesday]."

Chapman left the game after just six pitches in the 12th inning. He walked Isaac Galloway, threw a fastball to the next batter and then signaled to the dugout.

Tommy Kahnle came in for the save, and New York beat Miami 2–1 in twelve innings.

The Yankees are now 79–46 and sit eight games behind the Red Sox in the AL East.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)