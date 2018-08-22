Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman left the team's extra-innings win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday due to a bothersome left knee injury.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Chapman would have an MRI on Wednesday and be evaluated.

"Same spot as he felt before, so we just got him out of there," Boone said. "We'll get all the testing and stuff done [on Wednesday]."

Chapman left the game after just six pitches in the 12th inning. He walked Isaac Galloway, threw a fastball to the next batter and then signaled to the dugout.

Tommy Kahnle came in for the save, and New York beat Miami 2–1 in twelve innings.

The Yankees are now 79–46 and sit eight games behind the Red Sox in the AL East.