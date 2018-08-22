MLB Daily Best Bets: Exploring Over/Unders in the AL West

Our two MLB gambling experts have identified their six top bets in Wednesday's action, and both are eyeing totals in American League West. 

By Kenny Ducey and Gabriel Baumgaertner
August 22, 2018

Our two MLB gambling experts have identified their six top bets in Wednesday's action, with current odds via William Hill. We start off with two bets in the wild AL West.

Texas Rangers at Oakland A’s: OVER 8.5 Runs (-115)

The Rangers are bound to come to life after back-to-back shutouts and the A’s offense is pounding every team it plays into submission. I love my daytime unders, but the fearsome A’s offense can ruin unders with just a couple of swings.—Gabriel Baumgaertner

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners: UNDER 8 Runs (-105)

The Astros run line (-105) is intriguing, but I think this is the safer play. Both Charlie Morton and Marco Gonzales are legitimately good pitchers, and while the Astros should win this game, I don't think it'll be a blowout. I'm willing to sweat this out.—Kenny Ducey

Kansas City Royals at Tampa Bay Rays: OVER 7.5 Runs (+115)

These offenses are awful, but +115 for a combined eight runs of offense is a no-brainer value play. Perhaps the Royals will be happy not to see Blake Snell anymore and finally string some hits together.—Gabriel Baumgaertner

MLB
Nine Innings: The Cardinals' Turnaround Behind Mike Shildt, Fixing Suspensions and Sorting the NL West

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers: Cardinals ML (+145)

The Cards have treated us well this week, so let's roll the dice on them one more time. Jack Flaherty has been nails this season, and once again we have an incredible chance to bet on a red-hot offense at great odds. Walker Buehler is a promising young lad, but he's hittable.—Kenny Ducey

Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals: UNDER 8.5 Runs (-105)

Stephen Strasburg might be a bit rusty in his return from the disabled list, but he’s still one of the most effective starters in the game and has to back a struggling offense that just traded Daniel Murphy and Matt Adams.—Gabriel Baumgaertner

Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates: OVER 8 Runs (-120)

The Pirates have been waiting to bust out of their offensive slump for weeks now, and Julio Teheran is just what the doctor ordered. The once-promising pitcher now gives up runs on the regular, and he'll have plenty of help from his strong offense in contributing to this total.—Kenny Ducey

Records: Kenny Ducey 11-11-1, Gabriel Baumgaertner 9-8-2

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)