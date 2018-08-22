Our two MLB gambling experts have identified their six top bets in Wednesday's action, with current odds via William Hill. We start off with two bets in the wild AL West.

Texas Rangers at Oakland A’s: OVER 8.5 Runs (-115)

The Rangers are bound to come to life after back-to-back shutouts and the A’s offense is pounding every team it plays into submission. I love my daytime unders, but the fearsome A’s offense can ruin unders with just a couple of swings.—Gabriel Baumgaertner

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners: UNDER 8 Runs (-105)

The Astros run line (-105) is intriguing, but I think this is the safer play. Both Charlie Morton and Marco Gonzales are legitimately good pitchers, and while the Astros should win this game, I don't think it'll be a blowout. I'm willing to sweat this out.—Kenny Ducey

Kansas City Royals at Tampa Bay Rays: OVER 7.5 Runs (+115)

These offenses are awful, but +115 for a combined eight runs of offense is a no-brainer value play. Perhaps the Royals will be happy not to see Blake Snell anymore and finally string some hits together.—Gabriel Baumgaertner

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers: Cardinals ML (+145)

The Cards have treated us well this week, so let's roll the dice on them one more time. Jack Flaherty has been nails this season, and once again we have an incredible chance to bet on a red-hot offense at great odds. Walker Buehler is a promising young lad, but he's hittable.—Kenny Ducey

Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals: UNDER 8.5 Runs (-105)

Stephen Strasburg might be a bit rusty in his return from the disabled list, but he’s still one of the most effective starters in the game and has to back a struggling offense that just traded Daniel Murphy and Matt Adams.—Gabriel Baumgaertner

Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates: OVER 8 Runs (-120)

The Pirates have been waiting to bust out of their offensive slump for weeks now, and Julio Teheran is just what the doctor ordered. The once-promising pitcher now gives up runs on the regular, and he'll have plenty of help from his strong offense in contributing to this total.—Kenny Ducey

Records: Kenny Ducey 11-11-1, Gabriel Baumgaertner 9-8-2