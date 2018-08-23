Mets Pitcher Jacob deGrom: Winning Cy Young 'Would Mean a Lot'

Mets ace Jacob deGrom admits that winning the NL Cy Young Award 'would mean a lot'

By Scooby Axson
August 23, 2018

The New York Mets have been out of contention for a playoff spot for the better part of the last three months after starting a franchise-best 11–1.

Through an embarrassment of mishaps, including batting out of order, losing a game after misplaying a flyball, and the mounting injuries, there has been a lone bright spot: pitcher Jacob deGrom.

deGrom is having a historical season, leading the major leagues in ERA despite having an 8–7 record.

No World Series is coming, but deGrom would like to win the league's highest pitching award. 

“It would mean a lot, a whole lot," deGrom said to USA Today. “I feel like it’s the best personal goal, or accomplishment, you could ever get. It’s a team game, but as a pitcher if you’re out there pitching the best, and doing everything possibly you can to help you team win, it would be a great personal accomplishment to win the Cy Young award."

The Mets were expected to a least contend for a playoff spot, but sit at 56-70, 15 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

deGrom is under team control for two more seasons and has a chance to cash in this offseason through arbitration.

He says he is going to continue to handle his business on the mound.

“I’m just going to go out there, try to pitch the best I can, put zeros up there, and let the rest take care of itself,’’ deGrom said. “There’s nothing else I can do. I’d love to win the Cy Young, especially in this uniform.’’

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)