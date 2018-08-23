The New York Mets have been out of contention for a playoff spot for the better part of the last three months after starting a franchise-best 11–1.

Through an embarrassment of mishaps, including batting out of order, losing a game after misplaying a flyball, and the mounting injuries, there has been a lone bright spot: pitcher Jacob deGrom.

deGrom is having a historical season, leading the major leagues in ERA despite having an 8–7 record.

No World Series is coming, but deGrom would like to win the league's highest pitching award.

“It would mean a lot, a whole lot," deGrom said to USA Today. “I feel like it’s the best personal goal, or accomplishment, you could ever get. It’s a team game, but as a pitcher if you’re out there pitching the best, and doing everything possibly you can to help you team win, it would be a great personal accomplishment to win the Cy Young award."

The Mets were expected to a least contend for a playoff spot, but sit at 56-70, 15 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

deGrom is under team control for two more seasons and has a chance to cash in this offseason through arbitration.

He says he is going to continue to handle his business on the mound.

“I’m just going to go out there, try to pitch the best I can, put zeros up there, and let the rest take care of itself,’’ deGrom said. “There’s nothing else I can do. I’d love to win the Cy Young, especially in this uniform.’’