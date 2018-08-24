Giants' Derek Holland Apologizes for Racially Insensitive Interview

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Giants also issued an apology after pitcher Derek Holland performed an offensive skit.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 24, 2018

Giants pitcher Derek Holland apologized Thursday after he appeared on MLB Network's Intentional Talk TV show and made racially insensitive jokes, reports ESPN.

Holland appeared on the show along with San Francisco massage therapist Haro Ogawa, and the two did a skit where Ogawa was Holland's hype man. Holland spoke with a heavy accent.

According to ESPN, Holland said he apologized to Ogawa.

"I want to make sure it's clear that was all on me," he said. "Now it's become a distraction to the team. I don't want that. I don't want to have offended anybody."

The team also issued an apology.

"The Giants organization does not condone that type of behavior in any way," the Giants said in a statement to Deadspin. "We spoke to Derek regarding his interview yesterday and he completely understands the severity of the situation and he apologizes if it offended anyone. That was not his intention at all, but he’s taking full responsibility for it. It was not his intention at all to embarrass Haro."

Holland is with his third MLB team after spending the first eight seasons of his career with the Rangers. Last year, he was with the White Sox. The 31-year-old Holland has a 3.75 ERA and 137 strikeouts with a 6–8 record this season.

