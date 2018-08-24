Kauffman Stadium Fountain Leak Delays Indians-Royals

Getty Images

Friday's game between the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Indians was delayed 30 minutes after a pipe burst near Kauffman Stadium’s iconic outfield fountains.

By Associated Press
August 24, 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A game between the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Indians was delayed 30 minutes Friday night after a pipe burst near Kauffman Stadium’s iconic outfield fountains, causing flooding on the right field warning track.

Water began leaking onto the field in the top of the fourth inning. Relievers in the Royals bullpen yelled to alert stadium officials to the problem, triggering the stoppage.

As maintenance personnel worked to stop the flow of water, more than a dozen grounds crew members armed with squeegees wicked water from the warning track as it poured from under the fence. They created a sandbag barrier to keep standing water from reaching the outfield grass.

The Royals led 3-2 at the time of the delay thanks to All-Star catcher Salvador Perez’s 454-foot, opposite-field home run in the first inning, a drive that landed in the fountains.

Perez promised a wheelchair-bound fan, Colin Couch, that he would hit a home run after meeting him on the field before the game, according to the team’s Twitter page and broadcaster Steve Physioc.

Perez, a six-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove Award winner, who is going by the name “El Nino” on the back of his jersey for players’ weekend — delivered in his first at-bat.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)