Hawaii Defeats South Korea to Win 2018 Little League World Series

The team defeated South Korea 3-0 on Sunday night for the title.

By Emily Caron
August 26, 2018

Hawaii beat South Korea 3-0 on Sunday to win the 2018 Little League World Series title. 

The champions kept South Korea scoreless in Williamsport, Penn., to secure the victory. A solo homer by Mana Lau Kong was the highlight of the game, with a run off of a wild pitch and another on an error.

Watch Lau Kong's home run below: 

This is the third time Hawaii has won the LLWS championship and the first time a team from Honolulu has ever won. 

Hawaii represented the United States bracket out of the West Region. South Korea was the winner of Asia-Pacific. 

Honolulu native Barack Obama even complimented the team's championship. 

 

