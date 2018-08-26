Hawaii Defeats South Korea to Win 2018 Little League World Series

The team defeated South Korea 3-0 on Sunday night for the title.
Hawaii beat South Korea 3-0 on Sunday to win the 2018 Little League World Series title.
CHAMPS! 🤙🇺🇸#LLWS pic.twitter.com/TLthbCLbKz— Little League (@LittleLeague) August 26, 2018
The champions kept South Korea scoreless in Williamsport, Penn., to secure the victory. A solo homer by Mana Lau Kong was the highlight of the game, with a run off of a wild pitch and another on an error.
Watch Lau Kong's home run below:
Mana Lau Kong is King 🤙 #LLWS pic.twitter.com/CDIpQQBn2I— Little League (@LittleLeague) August 26, 2018
This is the third time Hawaii has won the LLWS championship and the first time a team from Honolulu has ever won.
Hawaii represented the United States bracket out of the West Region. South Korea was the winner of Asia-Pacific.
Honolulu native Barack Obama even complimented the team's championship.
Congratulations to Hawaii for winning the Little League World Series! You make America very proud. 🤙🏾 https://t.co/8Un7LPXgX1— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 26, 2018