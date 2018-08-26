Hawaii Defeats South Korea to Win 2018 Little League World Series

Hawaii beat South Korea 3-0 on Sunday to win the 2018 Little League World Series title.

The champions kept South Korea scoreless in Williamsport, Penn., to secure the victory. A solo homer by Mana Lau Kong was the highlight of the game, with a run off of a wild pitch and another on an error.

Watch Lau Kong's home run below:

This is the third time Hawaii has won the LLWS championship and the first time a team from Honolulu has ever won.

Hawaii represented the United States bracket out of the West Region. South Korea was the winner of Asia-Pacific.

Honolulu native Barack Obama even complimented the team's championship.