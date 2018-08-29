Another Major League Baseball player found himself in hot water having to explain a controversial social media post.

Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez says he stands by a Instagram post from 2013 which featured German dictator Adolf Hitler.

“I posted it,” Martinez said. “I love my country. I love this country. I stand by the Constitution and I stand by the Second Amendment and it’s something that I take pride in. It’s something that I’ll back up.”

Martinez says he didn't mean to offend anyone with the post.

“As most of you guys know I’m Cuban-American, and most of my family was run out of Cuba because of a brutal dictator,” he said. “It’s terrible. It’s one of those things where I’ll never get to meet some of my family because of it.”

Martinez, 31, leads the American League in batting (.337), RBI (110) and is second in home runs (38). He signed a five-year, $110 million contract with Boston during the offseason.

He said he didn't want the "distraction" and is focused on helping the Red Sox, who have the majors best record, win a championship.

"Everyone here has a right to their own political beliefs and everybody has the right to stand by what they believe in," he said. "That's what makes us American. We're all not going to agree on the same things, but that's what makes this country so great."