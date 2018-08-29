J.D. Martinez Defends 2013 Instagram Post Featuring Adolf Hitler

J.D. Martinez says he didn't mean to offend anyone with Instagram post featuring Adolf Hitler

By Scooby Axson
August 29, 2018

Another Major League Baseball player found himself in hot water having to explain a controversial social media post.

Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez says he stands by a Instagram post from 2013 which featured German dictator Adolf Hitler.

“I posted it,” Martinez said. “I love my country. I love this country. I stand by the Constitution and I stand by the Second Amendment and it’s something that I take pride in. It’s something that I’ll back up.”

Martinez says he didn't mean to offend anyone with the post.

This is why I will always stay strapped! #thetruth

A post shared by JD Martinez (@jdmartinez28) on

“As most of you guys know I’m Cuban-American, and most of my family was run out of Cuba because of a brutal dictator,” he said. “It’s terrible. It’s one of those things where I’ll never get to meet some of my family because of it.”

Martinez, 31, leads the American League in batting (.337), RBI (110) and is second in home runs (38). He signed a five-year, $110 million contract with Boston during the offseason.

He said he didn't want the "distraction" and is focused on helping the Red Sox, who have the majors best record, win a championship.

"Everyone here has a right to their own political beliefs and everybody has the right to stand by what they believe in," he said. "That's what makes us American. We're all not going to agree on the same things, but that's what makes this country so great."

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)