Marlins Will Encourage 'Musical Instruments, Flags' in Outfield Section Next Year

The fan experience at Marlins Park will change next year. 

By Charlotte Carroll
August 29, 2018

The Marlins are encouraging fans to bring "musical instruments, flags and more" to Marlins Park next season in a newly named outfield section that will be called "Comunidad 305," reports Andy Slater. 

Comunidad means community in Spanish. 305 references the city's area code.

The idea is part of multiple improvements the Marlins are implementing for next season. The team is also lowering season ticket prices for next year. 

"I don’t want the narrative to be we’re lowering ticket prices because we have to,” Marlins’ president of business operations Chip Bowers said, according to the Miami Herald. "The reality is we’re lowering ticket prices because we screwed up to begin with. We weren’t very smart. So we had to take a step back and say everything needs to be scraped."

Acccording to the Herald, The Marlins are increasing member benefits with discounted food prices and a rewards system. There will also be new concessions to better reflect Miami. The ballpark will also feature millennial seating with barstools and standing room only.

A group led by Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman bought the Marlins last September. After getting rid of stars like Giancarlo Stanton and Christian Yelich, the Marlins are in a rebuilding phase. The ownership group has come under scrutiny for its handling of top talent and team personnel.

Aside from stadium improvements, team executives are learning Spanish and so are the English-speaking players as part of the Marlins new education program, 

The Marlins sit in last place in the National League East Division at 53–80.

