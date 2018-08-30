MLB Announces Partnership With Latin American Trainers to Combat PED Use

Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The program will begin in the Dominican Republic and Venezuela.

By Jenna West
August 30, 2018

Major League Baseball announced a partnership Thursday with Latin American trainers aimed at combatting performance-enhancing drug use by amateur players.

MLB released a statement introducing the Trainer Partnership Program, where trainers will voluntarily enroll their players in the league's drug testing program.

"Under the new initiative, participating trainers will enroll their players in MLB's drug testing program, submit themselves and their employees to background checks, keep updated records of amateur players in their care, and comply with MLB rules regarding international player signings. MLB will provide further trainers with enhanced scouting opportunities and promote the use of partner trainers to players and their families. MLB also will work closely with partner trainers to jointly address issues in Latin American amateur baseball."

The pilot programs will begin in the Dominican Republic and Venezuela. 46 trainers that "came highly recommended by MLB clubs" have already agreed to participate.

Drug testing for the program began this week. MLB will hold a showcase as part of the program on Sept. 18-20 in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, where clubs from the league are expected to attend.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)