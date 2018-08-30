Angels dual threat Shohei Ohtani will return to the mound for Sunday's game against the Astros, the team announced Thursday.

Ohtani was placed on the disabled list with a right ulnar collateral ligament sprain June 8. He returned from the DL July 3 to serve as a designated hitter but hasn't taken the mound since June 6.

The Angels were trying to determine if Ohtani could return to regular pitching without needing Tommy John surgery during July and August. He threw a bullpen session in mid-August.

The righthander is 4-1 with a 3.10 ERA in nine starts this season. Ohtani is hitting .275 with 15 home runs and 43 RBIs this season.

The Angels are 64-69 this season, sitting in second-to-last place in the AL West.