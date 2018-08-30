Shohei Ohtani Will Return to Mound Sunday Against Astros

Ohtani returned from the disabled list in July to serve as the Angels' DH but hasn't pitched since June.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 30, 2018

Angels dual threat Shohei Ohtani will return to the mound for Sunday's game against the Astros, the team announced Thursday.

Ohtani was placed on the disabled list with a right ulnar collateral ligament sprain June 8. He returned from the DL July 3 to serve as a designated hitter but hasn't taken the mound since June 6.

The Angels were trying to determine if Ohtani could return to regular pitching without needing Tommy John surgery during July and August. He threw a bullpen session in mid-August.

The righthander is 4-1 with a 3.10 ERA in nine starts this season. Ohtani is hitting .275 with 15 home runs and 43 RBIs this season.

The Angels are 64-69 this season, sitting in second-to-last place in the AL West.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)