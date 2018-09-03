Aaron Judge 'Feels Good' After Taking First Swings, Hitting Off Tee

Judge took his first swings off a tee since breaking his wrist on July 26.

By Associated Press
September 03, 2018

OAKLAND, Calif. — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge took his first swings off a tee since breaking his right wrist July 26, a significant early step in what he hopes is a return to the field for New York in a couple of weeks.

Judge, the reigning AL Rookie of the Year, took 25 dry swings Monday in Oakland’s center-field cage before taking another 25 off the tee at what he called 100 percent effort. He said he felt good enough in recent days and without pain that the decision was made he would begin hitting again.

“Just moving in the right direction. Definitely a big step,” Judge said, sitting in the Oakland Coliseum dugout. “I’m kind of on track with what we kind of wanted to accomplish, so I’m excited about the progress we’re making so far. It feels good. So I’ve just got to keep moving forward, keep having good days and just keep kind of building off that. Hopefully ramp it up here in the next couple days and be back out there soon.”

The next step for Judge is expected to be some more cage swings off the tee, then hitting soft toss and batting practice before live BP as soon as this weekend.

With the minor league schedule complete, manager Aaron Boone said the Yankees will “get creative” in how to get Judge the at-bats he needs — perhaps with a combination of simulated games and some work at the club’s Tampa, Florida, complex. Boone was encouraged by Judge experiencing no discomfort and planned to discuss different scenarios with general manager Brian Cashman.

“We definitely feel like he’s starting to build some momentum. For him to get to swing and hit off the tee and it go really well is obviously a great sign,” Boone said before the afternoon opener of a three-game series against the Athletics. “I know he’s pleased with it and just starting to build momentum toward getting back, so today was a very good day of progress.”

Boone doesn’t want to guess when Judge might be back in the Yankees’ lineup, saying it all will be based on how the right fielder responds after each step. And when Judge is ready, he will likely be back in right field as well as taking some games in the designated hitter spot.

Judge was batting .285 with 26 homers, 20 doubles and 61 RBIs in 99 games before the injury, which happened when he was hit by a fastball from Kansas City’s Jakob Junis.

“He’s excited about where he’s at,” Boone said. “Once we get through this weekend, if he continues to graduate then we start thinking about a possible timeline about maybe getting back. ... I envision him once he’s able to be back that he’s a full-bore Aaron Judge player.”

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius, sidelined with a bruised left heel he hurt Aug. 19 in a collision with Toronto’s Kendrys Morales beating out an infield single, is set to run the bases Tuesday and Boone said he is “very close to a return.”

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)