Jacob deGrom continued his brilliant 2018 campaign Monday night, throwing six innings and allowing just one run in the Mets' 4-2 win over the Dodgers.

The Cy Young candidate tied an MLB record in the victory, becoming the first pitcher in the modern era to allow three or fewer runs in 25 straight starts. The last pitcher to ever achieve deGrom's feat was King Cole, who also went 25 starts with three or fewer runs while pitching for the Cubs in 1910.

A lack of run support failed to get deGrom over .500 on the season. Despite another gem, deGrom sits at 8–8 on the season, sporting a 1.68 ERA.

New York's ace is slated to next take the mound Sunday when the Mets host the Phillies.