Report: Tigers Broadcasters Mario Impemba and Rod Allen Engaged in 'Physical Altercation'

Impemba and Allen did not take part in Wednesday's Fox Sports broadcast.

By Michael Shapiro
September 06, 2018

Fox Sports Detroit broadcasters Mario Impemba and Rod Allen engaged in a "physical altercation" on Tuesday, according to The Athletic's Katie Strang

Per Strang's report, the Tigers' play-by-play man and analyst had "simmering tension" prior to the altercation, battling over differing broadcast styles for an extended period. That tension came to a head following the Tigers' win over the White Sox in Chicago on Tuesday night, when the alleged altercation occurred. 

Matt Shepard and Kirk Gibson filled in for the pair during the Tigers' pregame show on Wednesday night while Impemba and Allen returned to Detroit, reportedly via separate travel arrangements. 

Neither broadcaster has commented on the report as of Thursday morning. Fox Sports was tight lipped on the matter as well.

“My only comment is this: we are addressing an internal matter and we will not have any further comment at this time," Fox Sports Detroit general manager Greg Hammaren said. 

Impemba and Allen have been together for 17 years on Tigers' broadcasts. Discipline for the incident has not been announced by Fox Sports. 

