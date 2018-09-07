Shohei Ohtani to Stay in Angels Lineup, Wait on Tommy John Decision

Ohtani was diagnosed with a torn UCL on Wednesday.

By Michael Shapiro
September 07, 2018

Angels rookie Shohei Ohtani will remain in the Los Angeles lineup for the remainder of the 2018 season, according to MLB.com's Max Gellman.

Ohtani received a torn UCL diagnosis in his left elbow on Wednesday, three days after returning to the mound as a pitcher for the first time since June. The two-way dynamo served solely as a designated hitter beginning on July 3 prior to Sunday's start.

Tommy John surgery is often the prescribed treatment for a torn UCL, but Ohtani said he will wait to make a determination on the best path forward. If he does go forward with Tommy John, he will be expected to miss the entire 2019 season as a pitcher. 

"Nothing's set right now [for surgery]," Ohtani said through a team interpreter. "I have a few options out there and I'm still trying to look into every single option. I will end up making a decision sometime toward the end of the year."

The UCL news hasn't slowed down Ohtani over recent days. He's hit three homers in the past two games after receiving the diagnosis, seizing the record for most homers by a Japanese rookie in a season on Friday night. 

Ohtani has shined both as a hitter and pitcher in 2018. He is currently hitting .287 with 19 home runs this season. Ohtani also sports a 3.31 ERA with 62 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings.

 

