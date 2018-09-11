The newest SI TV film, 14 Back, tells the story of the historic 1978 pennant race between the Yankees and Red Sox. It will be released on SI TV on Sept. 20.

The 90-minute documentary was produced by 11-time Emmy winner Jonathan Hock and celebrates the 40th anniversary of a touchstone season in arguably the most bitter rivalry in baseball.

An advanced screening of the film will premiere at Henry R. Luce Auditorium, located at 225 Liberty Street in New York, on Monday, Sept. 17. For the general public in the New York City area, a limited number of free tickets to the advanced screening are available. To inquire about free tickets, please email: billy.rose@meredith.com.

Hock will be at the premiere for a Q&A immediately after the screening. Former Yankees shortstop and two-time World Series champion Bucky Dent, former Yankees and Red Sox pitcher Mike Torrez, and SI's Managing Editor Chris Stone will be part of the Q&A as well. SI senior writer Tom Verducci will moderate.