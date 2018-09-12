Welcome to the 3 at 3, where our MLB expert, Gabriel Baumgaertner, will give you his three favorite baseball bets on the day (via current odds from William Hill) at 3:00 p.m. EST.

Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox: OVER 9 Runs (EV)

Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez has struggled since returning from the disabled list on August 25: In three starts, he has an 8.79 ERA and only gotten to the sixth inning in one of those starts. Now, he faces the fearsome Red Sox at Fenway Park, one of the least welcoming environments for any opposing pitcher. Sanchez was pounded in his last appearance at Fenway, surrendering seven earned runs and two homers over four innings. Fellow starter David Price has been fabulous since the All-Star break, tallying a 1.78 ERA and 9.4 K/9 rate, though he faces a capable Blue Jays offense that split a series with the AL Central-leading Indians. The Red Sox -1.5 bet is tempting, but the -130 odds make the gamble less appealing.

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies: First 5 UNDER 4 Runs (-130), Full Game UNDER 7 Runs (+110)

Betting an under on anything under 7.5 is a major gamble, but Stephen Strasburg and Aaron Nola are two starters capable of producing a premium pitchers duel. The Phillies have hit Strasburg fairly hard the two times they have faced him (seven earned runs in 10 innings over two starts), but Strasburg has allowed no more than two earned runs over his last three starts. Opposing him is Nola, who will finish in the top-three in Cy Young voting this season. He has (relatively) struggled in his last two starts, allowing at least three earned runs in consecutive starts after allowing three earned in just four of his preceding 27 starts. With both offenses limping along, I think it’s going to be a low-scoring affair.



Record: 17-21-5