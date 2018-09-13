DJ LeMahieu HR Rallies NL-West Leading Rockies to Walk-Off Win Against D-Backs

The Rockies have never held sole possession of first place this late in the season since 1995.

By Associated Press
September 13, 2018

DENVER — DJ LeMahieu hit a two-run homer off Yoshihisa Hirano in the ninth inning, and the NL West-leading Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 on Wednesday night.

LeMahieu hit a fastball over the fence in right as the Rockies kept their 1½-game advantage over Los Angeles intact after the Dodgers beat Cincinnati earlier in the day. The Diamondbacks fell 3½ games behind in the division race. This is the latest in the season the Rockies have been alone in first place since 1995.

Trying for a save on consecutive nights, Hirano (4-3) allowed a single by Gerardo Parra off the glove of first baseman Paul Goldschmidt to begin the ninth. Charlie Blackmon bunted Goldschmidt over to second and LeMahieu followed with his first career walk-off homer. He was doused with water after crossing home plate as fans chanted “DJ, DJ, DJ!”

Wade Davis (3-6) picked up the win by pitching a perfect ninth, including two strikeouts.

Nolan Arenado had a big night for the Rockies with two doubles and a solo homer.

LeMahieu’s blast spoiled a solid outing by Diamondbacks starter Patrick Corbin, who allowed a season-high 10 hits, but navigated his way through trouble. He went 6 1/3 innings and allowed three runs.

The left-hander’s most crucial pitch was a slider to strike out LeMahieu with the bases loaded in the fourth.

Arizona’s bullpen bent a little in the eighth, issuing two walks, only to have reliever Archie Bradley enter with two outs and get pinch-hitter Carlos Gonzalez to roll out.

Eduardo Escobar’s homer in the third inning was his 21st of the season and sixth with the Diamondbacks since being acquired from the Minnesota Twins on July 27. Goldschmidt finished 2 for 4 with a double and extended his streak of reaching base to 48 straight road games. Alex Avila added a solo homer.

Since 2015, the Diamondbacks are now 17-6 against Colorado during games played in September or later — including their win in the NL wild-card contest last October.

Rockies starter Jon Gray labored on a night he didn’t have his best stuff. He was knocked out after four innings, allowing four runs.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)