Watch: Dodgers' Yasiel Puig Crushes Three Homers vs. Cardinals, Hits Five Home Runs in 24 Hours

Yasiel Puig was red hot in St. Louis.

By Emily Caron
September 15, 2018

Dodgers rightfielder Yasiel Puig recorded his first three-homer game on Saturday against the Cardinals, bringing his home run total to five in 24 hours in St. Louis. 

After two home runs Friday night, Puig crushed another three dingers on Saturday afternoon. His first came in the fourth inning on Saturday when Puig hit a solo homer to left-center to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead.

In the fifth, he crushed a three-run homer to give the Dodgers an 8-4 lead. The 114.3-mph hit was the hardest-hit home run by a Dodger in the Statcast era. 

His third homer of the game was another three-run rocket that put the Dodgers ahead, 13-4.

Watch Puig's homers below: 

Puig has had multihomer games before, but Saturday was the first time the 27-year-old has hit three.

The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 17-4, taking a one-game lead over St. Louis for the second NL wild-card spot.

 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)