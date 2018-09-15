Dodgers rightfielder Yasiel Puig recorded his first three-homer game on Saturday against the Cardinals, bringing his home run total to five in 24 hours in St. Louis.

After two home runs Friday night, Puig crushed another three dingers on Saturday afternoon. His first came in the fourth inning on Saturday when Puig hit a solo homer to left-center to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead.

In the fifth, he crushed a three-run homer to give the Dodgers an 8-4 lead. The 114.3-mph hit was the hardest-hit home run by a Dodger in the Statcast era.

His third homer of the game was another three-run rocket that put the Dodgers ahead, 13-4.

Watch Puig's homers below:

Two yesterday, three today. Does that mean @YasielPuig's hitting four homers tomorrow? pic.twitter.com/gHSEnEeNjG — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 15, 2018

Puig has had multihomer games before, but Saturday was the first time the 27-year-old has hit three.

The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 17-4, taking a one-game lead over St. Louis for the second NL wild-card spot.