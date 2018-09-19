With a 10.5 game lead, the Boston Red Sox are almost guaranteed to clinch the American League East this season. The New York Yankees prevented Boston from winning their third straight division title on Tuesday night, but the championship is imminent.

In preparation, the Red Sox had a 2018 title banner made for Fenway Park. However, the banner has yet to arrive at its destination.

Three unsuspecting fans found the honorary sign wrapped up on the side of the street just outside of Boston after it fell out of the delivery truck.

"One person ran it over and hit it a little bit," one of the fans, Louie Iacuzzi, told WFXT-TV. "I'm like, 'Pull over, what is it?'"

When they opened the package they found the team's official division championship banner.

Watch the story of their discovery below:

This is likely the best Boston Globe video you will watch all year. https://t.co/9RQuZxdE39 pic.twitter.com/layHqI1Yc7 — Jaclyn Reiss (@JaclynReiss) September 19, 2018

The three friends want to return the banner to the team as soon as they can. They believe it's a "good luck charm," for the team as they head into postseason play. The three fans would like to see something in return. They mentioned possible playoff tickets because they had to run three lanes of traffic to retrieve it.

"We're hoping they do the right thing," they said. "We did the right thing. We could've kept it. We could've put it on Ebay. We got connections where could've re-sold it to other sources. We're big supporters of the Red Sox."

The Red Sox have another chance to clinch the AL East divisional championship on Wednesday with a win in New York.