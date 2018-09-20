How to Watch '14 Back' on SI TV: Documentary on the 1978 Yankees-Red Sox Pennant Race

Find out how to watch 14 Back, released on Sept. 20 on SI TV.

By SI.com Staff
September 20, 2018

The newest SI TV film, 14 Back, tells the story of the historic 1978 pennant race between the Yankees and Red Sox. It was released on SI TV on Sept. 20.

The 90-minute documentary was produced by 11-time Emmy winner Jonathan Hock and celebrates the 40th anniversary of a touchstone season in arguably the most bitter rivalry in baseball.

14 Back explores the storylines of the infamous season from the viewpoints of the players who lived it. Former Red Sox and Yankees players interviewed for the film include Bucky Dent, Goose Gossage, Catfish Hunter, Fred Lynn, Graig Nettles, Lou Piniella and Mike Torrez.

SI TV is available on SI.TV, Amazon Channels, fuboTV and an app for Roku, iOS or Android.

