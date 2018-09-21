A 24-year-old Red Sox fan died Wednesday after attempting to climb on top of a Connecticut-bound Metro-North train on his way home from Yankee Stadium, the New York Post reports.

The train left Yankee Stadium just before 11 p.m. About half an hour after departure, a pair of brothers tried to climb from inside a car onto the roof. As Michael Vigeant of Hudson, NH, was attempting to climb out of the train, he was electrocuted by overhead wires, MTA officials told the Post.

Vigeant had come into contact with a catenary wire. Train personnel were able to get his brother down safely.

The power to the train went down as the conductor attempted to get medical help for Vigeant. Riders say they were trapped inside the powerless train for more than two hours. The MTA said the train was stopped for just 30-40 minutes. The train arrived in New Haven at approximately 3:20 a.m. Thursday.

The incident occurred after a 10-1 Yankees' win in the Bronx. The Red Sox then clinched the AL East title on Thursday with an 11-6 victory.