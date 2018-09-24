The Tigers' losing ways are apparently spreading to the concession stands.
It's been a rough season all around for the Detroit Tigers. The team is currently 63–93, sitting in third in the AL Central. Detroit's Fox Sports team of Mario Impemba and Rod Allen were taken off Tigers' broadcasts for the remainder of the season after getting into a physical altercation on Sept. 5. And now, things have taken a turn for the worse in the Comerica Park concession stands.
A food services employee at the Detroit ballpark was filmed spitting on pizza dough on Friday night, sullying some perfectly good Little Caesars before it could be served to customers. The filmer of the video, fellow food service employee Quinelle May, said the spit was not an isolated incident, and that the disgruntled worked had done it in the past.
You can watch the desecration below:
View this post on Instagram
I was sent home early today because I didn’t have on my Comerica Park shirt and they say I was at the bathroom for too long. So they yelled at me and told me to go home. But since they made me go home early I couldn’t wait until after the game to tell them an employee was spitting in customer pizzas!!! 🤮🤮🤮#detroittigers @worldstar #worldstar #detroit f @theshaderoom The customers don’t deserve this!! This is disgusting! And for the company to threaten me and let me go for exposing this video to the fans is also disgusting!!😡
The food services employee is reportedly in police custody, and could face charges per WXYZ in Detroit.
Detroit Sportservice issued a statement on the pizza spitting on Saturday.
"As soon as we became aware through social media of potential food tampering Friday night, we immediately closed that food stand and disposed of all the product," Detroit Sportservice said. "Food safety is our top priority and we will take any appropriate action necessary to protect our guests."