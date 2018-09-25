Angels' Mike Scioscia Wants To Manage Next Season

"I'd like to," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said when he asked if he wants to continue managing beyond this season.

By Scooby Axson
September 25, 2018

Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia says he wants to keep manaaging beyond this season.

Last month, Scioscia denied rumors that he was stepping down at the end of the 2017 campaign, calling the reports "poppycock."

"I love managing," Scioscia said to KLAA-AM. "I love the dugout. I love the challenge of getting the team and getting them going in the right direction. That's something I thoroughly enjoy."

Scioscia, 59, is nearing the end of his contract, which pays him $5 million a season.

"I'd like to," Scioscia said when asked if wanted to keep managing. "We'll continue to evaluate things this week. I'll speak with [owner] Arte [Moreno] and speak with [general manager] Billy [Eppler] and kind of come to a decision. But I think that if you love something, you want to continue to keep doing it. If you can, great, and if it doesn't happen, so be it. But I love the dugout."

Scioscia, a two-time American League Manager of the Year winner, led Los Angeles to the 2002 World Series title and has also won six AL West titles.

Scioscia has a record of 1645-1,427 in his tenure with the Angels, including a 75–81 mark this season.

The Angels have missed the postseason in each of the past four seasons.

