CHICAGO — The Pittsburgh Pirates expect infielder Jung Ho Kang to join the club Friday and be active for a season-ending season at Cincinnati in what would be his first major league appearance in two years.

The 31-year-old didn’t play in North America between September 2016 and June 2018 because of visa issues connected to three DUI arrests his native South Korea.

Kang played in seven games for Class A Bradenton and nine games for Triple-A Indianapolis in June before a left wrist injury that led to surgery in August.

Pittsburgh made the announcement before Thursday night’s game at the Chicago Cubs.

Kang, who plays third base and shortstop, hit .273 with 36 homers and 120 RBIs in 229 games for the Pirates in 2015 and 2016.