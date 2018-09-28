Report: Former MLB Pitcher Mat Latos Ordered to Stay Away from Ex-Girlfriend After Alleged Threats

Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire

Mat Latos has restraining order granted against him after threatening ex-girlfriend.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 28, 2018

Former MLB pitcher Mat Latos has been ordered to stay away from his ex-girlfriend after allegedly threatening to kill her, TMZ reported on Friday.

According to the report, Latos's ex-girlfriend went to Florida authorities in August seeking a restraining order, citing several incidents of violence and abuse dating back to September 2017. Court documents obtained by TMZ include a claim that Latos "got angry and fliped over a bed" while his ex-girlfriend was still on it.

"He tackled me to the floor, picked me up and slammed me on the couch where he got on top of me pressing his forearm on my throat," the woman claims in the documents, according to TMZ.

MLB
Addison Russell's Ex-Wife 'Wasn't Ready' to Speak to Investigators in 2017, Now Ready

Latos's ex-girlfriend also said he threatened to kill her in that 2017 encounter. In 2018, Latos allegedly locked her in a closet, slashed her tires and hit her in front of a witness.

TMZ reports a judge granted a restraining order on Aug. 28 before extending it until October, when the case is due back in court. Latos is required to keep at least 500 feet from the woman at all times.

Latos, 30, was released by the Blue Jays at the end of the 2017 season. Over nine years in Major League Baseball, he pitched for eight different teams, including three seasons apiece with the Reds and Padres. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)