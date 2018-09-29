Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia has received a five-game suspension and an undisclosed fine from the MLB as a result of his actions on Thursday against the Rays, the league announced Saturday.

New York's veteran lefthander was ejected from Thursday afternoon’s game against the Rays in the sixth inning for intentionally hitting Tampa Bay catcher Jesus Sucre after Rays pitcher Andrew Kittredge threw at the head of Yankees catcher Austin Romine in the top half of the inning. Kittredge was suspended for three with his own undisclosed fine for his role on Thursday.

On his way off the mound, Sabathia pointed at the Rays dugout and said, “That’s for you, b----.”

Sabathia has already elected to appeal his suspension. Kittredge has not yet announced his decision. Both suspensions, if upheld, will be served at the beginning of the 2019 season.

The Yankees close out the regular season Sunday afternoon against the Red Sox.