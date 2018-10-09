Pedro Martinez Sounds Off on Umpire Angel Hernandez: 'He's as Bad as There Is'

Hernandez had three calls overturned at first base on Monday night. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 09, 2018

Umpire Angel Hernandez had as rough of a night as the Yankees' pitching staff on Monday night, having three calls at first base overturned by replay review. Hernandez had four plays reviewed in the first four innings, with his lone successful call coming via an upheld call on a Luke Voit single in the bottom of the fourth. 

The 25-year veteran earned a fair share of criticism for his poor performance on Twitter, but perhaps the harshest comments came from three-time Cy Young winner Pedro Martinez during the postgame broadcast on TBS.

"Major League Baseball needs to do something about Angel," Martinez said. "It doesn't matter how many times he sues Major League Baseball. He's as bad as there is."

Watch one of Hernandez's blown calls below:

Hernandez didn't speak to the media following Game 3, but the MLB provided a statement on his performance. 

“There were several very close calls at first base tonight, and we are glad that instant replay allowed the umpiring crew to achieve the proper result on all of them.”

Martinez referred to Hernandez's lawsuit against the MLB in his postgame comments. The 57-year umpire is currently suing the league for racial discrimination, alleging the MLB practices "racial discrimination in baseball's promotion and post-season assignment policies."

The spotlight won't shy away from Hernandez anytime soon. He is slated to be the home plate umpire Tuesday night as the Yankees look to stave off elimination in Game 4 of the ALDS. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is slated for 8:07 p.m.

