Watch: Clayton Kershaw Didn't Take Time to Stop Grinding Before World Series

Clayton Kershaw took the mound in a deserted Fenway Park on Sunday.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 22, 2018

Clayton Kershaw didn't take a break after closing out the Dodgers' Game 7 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS late Saturday night. 

On Sunday, less than a day after the win, he was seen in the Fenway Park bullpen going through his motions.

He'll likely be the starter for Game 1 of the World Series against the Red Sox on Tuesday night. 

Kershaw started Game 1 and Game 5 of the NLCS. He has a 2.37 ERA in 19 innings this postseason. 

The Red Sox beat the Astros in five games to make the World Series. Boston will turn to Chris Sale to start Game 1. 

First pitch is scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET.

