The Internet Goes Crazy After the Red Sox Win the World Series

See the best reactions from Twitter after the Red Sox won the World Series.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 28, 2018

The Boston Red Sox won their first World Series title since 2013, and the Internet went crazy.

The Red Sox clinched the title after beating the Dodgers 5-1 in a dominant Game 5 performance led by pitcher David Price, who surrendered just three hits through seven innings.

Steve Pearce opened the game with a two-run homer at the top of the first inning for the Red Sox. After David Freese scored a homer off of Price's first pitch to make it 2-1, the Red Sox seized control of the rest of the game. Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez and Pearce all homered late in the game to seal the win.

Here's how the Internet reacted after the Red Sox clinched the win.

