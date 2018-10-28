The Boston Red Sox won their first World Series title since 2013, and the Internet went crazy.

The Red Sox clinched the title after beating the Dodgers 5-1 in a dominant Game 5 performance led by pitcher David Price, who surrendered just three hits through seven innings.

Steve Pearce opened the game with a two-run homer at the top of the first inning for the Red Sox. After David Freese scored a homer off of Price's first pitch to make it 2-1, the Red Sox seized control of the rest of the game. Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez and Pearce all homered late in the game to seal the win.

Here's how the Internet reacted after the Red Sox clinched the win.

AAHHHHH THE RED SOX WON THE WORLD SERIESS!!!!!!!! Wkiwnansowkwlam djfkfkskak — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) October 29, 2018

From 30k feet in the air I’m screaming congrats to my @RedSox baby!!!!!!!! World Series Champs! Turn up one time for the one time 🎉🏆 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) October 29, 2018

Two years in a row the Dodgers watched another team celebrate a World Series on their home field. This year, I’m pretty damn sure the better team won. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) October 29, 2018

Congratulations to the Boston Red Sox players, Manager Alex Cora, owners, and all Red Sox fans for winning the 2018 World Series!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 29, 2018

Best team in MLB history. 1998 Yankees fans will be blocked. #DamageDone — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) October 29, 2018

Hey @Dodgers, the support group for back-to-back #WorldSeries losers meets on Tuesdays. — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) October 29, 2018

