The Red Sox just won the 2018 World Series over the Dodgers, but Las Vegas already thinks Boston is primed to repeat in 2019.

After Boston beat Los Angeles 5–1 on Sunday at Dodger Stadium, the Red Sox and the Houston Astros are now co-favorites to win the 2019 World Series, according to the odds set by sportsbook Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. Both are listed at 6/1.

Houston won the 2017 World Series, earning its first championship in franchise history.

With this year's win, Boston has now won four titles in the last 15 years—2004, 2007 and 2013.

The Dodgers and New York Yankees aren't far behind, closing in at 7/1 each. The Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians are at 10/1 to win the World Series.

With free agent Bryce Harper likely on the move, the odds reflect his possible landing sports, according to ESPN. Dodgers star Manny Machado is also a free agent and will likely have an impact on the odds.

The Baltimore Orioles, after finishing with a 47–115 record this season, are the biggest long shots to win the 2019 World Series, coming in at 300/1.

Here's the full list of every team's odds:

