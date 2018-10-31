Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers Extend Deadline for Opt-Out Decision

Kershaw has two years and $65 million remaining on his contract.

By Jenna West
October 31, 2018

Starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to extend the deadline on his opt-out option until Friday at 4 p.m. ET, the team announced Wednesday.

Kershaw, 30, has two years and $65 million remaining on his contract. If he opts out, Kershaw will hit free agency for the first time in his career.

The Dodgers are reportedly interested in keeping Kershaw on terms different than what is left on his contract, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner recorded a 2.73 ERA during the 2018 regular season. Kershaw struggled with a series of injuries during the season, where he saw his fastball clock in at an average 90.9 mph. It averaged at 93.1 mph in 2016. Kershaw and the Dodgers are coming off their second consecutive World Series loss.

Los Angeles selected Kershaw with the seventh overall pick in the 2006 draft. The seven-time All-Star signed a seven-year, $215 million extension before the 2014 season that included player options for 2019 and 2020.

