Report: Cubs to Pick Up Cole Hamels's $20 Million Option, Trade Drew Smyly to Rangers

Chicago plans to trade Drew Smyly to the Texas Rangers, Hamels's former team.

By Jenna West
November 02, 2018

The Chicago Cubs will reportedly pick up starter Cole Hamels's $20 million option Friday, according to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick.

Chicago also plans to trade lefty Drew Smyly to the Texas Rangers, reports Crasnick.

The Cubs had until Friday's 4 p.m. ET deadline to decide on Hamels's 2019 option. If Chicago declined, the Rangers, Hamels's former team, would have paid a $6 million buyout, allowing him to become a free agent.

Hamels, 32, recorded a 2.36 ERA in 12 starts after being traded to the Cubs on July 27.

By trading Smyly, the Cubs will cut $7 million from their payroll. Smyly signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Cubs last offseason while he was recovering from Tommy John surgery but did not play during 2018.

