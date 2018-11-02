The Chicago Cubs will reportedly pick up starter Cole Hamels's $20 million option Friday, according to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick.

Chicago also plans to trade lefty Drew Smyly to the Texas Rangers, reports Crasnick.

The Cubs had until Friday's 4 p.m. ET deadline to decide on Hamels's 2019 option. If Chicago declined, the Rangers, Hamels's former team, would have paid a $6 million buyout, allowing him to become a free agent.

Hamels, 32, recorded a 2.36 ERA in 12 starts after being traded to the Cubs on July 27.

By trading Smyly, the Cubs will cut $7 million from their payroll. Smyly signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Cubs last offseason while he was recovering from Tommy John surgery but did not play during 2018.