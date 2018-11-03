Reds Minor League Pitcher Killed in Car Crash in Dominican Republic

Pitcher Jairo Capellan died Saturday morning, according to the Reds, and two more of the team's minor league players were injured in the crash.

By Associated Press
November 03, 2018

CINCINNATI (AP) — Pitcher Jairo Capellan was killed and two other Cincinnati Reds minor leaguers were injured in a car accident Saturday morning in the Dominican Republic, a team official said.

Dick Williams, the Reds’ president of baseball operations, confirmed Capellan’s death and said pitcher Raul Hernandez was in critical condition and outfielder Emilio Garcia in stable condition. The club released no details about their injuries.

Capellan was 19, the same age as the two injured players. All three played on the Reds’ rookie team in the Dominican Summer League.

“We received this terrible news and send our condolences and support to the families, friends and teammates of Jairo, Raul and Emilio,” owner Bob Castellini said. “Our Dominican operations are an integral part of the Reds organization, and this tragedy affects us all.”

Capellan completed his first year in professional baseball, going 2-3 in 18 relief appearances. Hernandez has played on the rookie team each of the last two years and went 2-4 with a 2.29 ERA in 13 starts this season. Garcia batted .205 with no homers and 11 RBIs in his first professional season.

“Jairo was a talented young pitcher with a bright future who was taken from us much too soon,” said Joe Noboa, the Reds’ field coordinator in Latin America.

