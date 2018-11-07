Yankees' CC Sabathia Announces 2019 Will Be His Final Season in MLB

CC Sabathia reportedly agreed to a one-year, $8 million deal with the Yankees on Tuesday setting the stage for his final season with the Yankees.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 07, 2018

CC Sabathia announced Wednesday that 2019 will be his final year in the MLB. When he retires, he will have played 19 seasons in the league.

Sabathia agreed to a one-year, $8 million deal to remain with the Yankees on Tuesday. In a video with podcast co-host Ryan Ruocco, Sabathia said he was "excited" to finish his career with New York.

The lefty veteran had a 3.65 ERA across 153 innings over 29 starts this season. He went 9–7 with 140 strikeouts. He will return to a roster with two other starting pitchers set in Luis Severino and Masahiro Tanaka. The Yankees are expected to look for more pitching options in the offseason.

TAYLERThe Yankees Still Need to Fix Their Pitching Staff Even After Re-Signing CC Sabathia

Sabathia has been with the Yankees since 2009. He previously played for the Cleveland Indians and Milwaukee Brewers. He is a six-time All-Star and won the AL Cy Young in 2007. Sabathia won the World Series with New York in 2009.

In 10 years with the Yankees, Sabathia is 129–80 with a 3.74 ERA and 1.264 WHIP in 1810.2 innings pitched.

