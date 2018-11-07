CC Sabathia announced Wednesday that 2019 will be his final year in the MLB. When he retires, he will have played 19 seasons in the league.

Sabathia agreed to a one-year, $8 million deal to remain with the Yankees on Tuesday. In a video with podcast co-host Ryan Ruocco, Sabathia said he was "excited" to finish his career with New York.

The lefty veteran had a 3.65 ERA across 153 innings over 29 starts this season. He went 9–7 with 140 strikeouts. He will return to a roster with two other starting pitchers set in Luis Severino and Masahiro Tanaka. The Yankees are expected to look for more pitching options in the offseason.

TAYLER: The Yankees Still Need to Fix Their Pitching Staff Even After Re-Signing CC Sabathia

Sabathia has been with the Yankees since 2009. He previously played for the Cleveland Indians and Milwaukee Brewers. He is a six-time All-Star and won the AL Cy Young in 2007. Sabathia won the World Series with New York in 2009.

In 10 years with the Yankees, Sabathia is 129–80 with a 3.74 ERA and 1.264 WHIP in 1810.2 innings pitched.