As the offseason has gotten underway, teams are starting to overhaul their rosters.

Several free agents have been given qualifying offers and signings of pitchers have dominated the landscape as the general manager meetings begin. Next month's Winter Meetings are expected to be significant as many stars such as Manny Machado and Bryce Harper could sign landmark contracts.

Here's all of the latest rumors around baseball:

• The White Sox are eyeing starters Patrick Corbin and J.A Happ. (Jon Paul Morosi, MLB.com)

• The Braves will be in the market for a closer this offseason. (Jon Morosi, MLB.com)

• Zach Britton says he is open to pitching in a different role than closer as long as it doesn't hurt him financially. (MLB Network Radio)

• Dodgers general manager Farhan Zaidi accepted an offer from the San Francisco Giants to become their head of baseball operations. (Henry Schulman, San Francisco Chronicle)

• The Padres are in the market for a "quality" starting pitcher and have their eye on Nathan Eovaldi. (Kevin Acee, San Diego Union-Tribune)

• CC Sabathia and the Yankees have agreed to a one-year deal, $8 million deal. (Jeff Passan, Yahoo Sports)

• The Nationals made a multiyear offer to Bryce Harper on the day of Washington's final home game, which he did not accept. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• Astros righty Lance McCullers Jr. will miss the 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery Tuesday. (Jake Kaplan, The Athletic)