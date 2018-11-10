The MLB rumor mill is churning as speculation continues to mount about the landing spots for free-agent superstars Bryce Harper and Manny Machado.

Reports also surfaced Friday that the Cubs might be open to trading just about anyone, including star third baseman Kris Bryant. Theo Epstein, the head of baseball operations, shot down Bryant trade talks, saying "We are lucky to have some impact players and we are looking to add to them, not substract."

Chicago's first baseman, Anthony Rizzo, mocked the reports tweeting, "'Sources' LOL why don’t people just own up instead of writing article for clicks? It’s football seasons take a brake and chill."

Here's all of the latest rumors around baseball:

• The Yankees are likely to focus on the addition of two starting pitchers, with Patrick Corbin and J.A. Happ a pair of likely targets. (Joel Sherman, New York Post)

• The Reds could be big players in free agency this season as they pursue pitchers or an outfielder, but a limited budget could mean the Reds will take advantage of their touted farm system to capitalize on the trade market. (Bobby Nightengale, Cincinnati Enquirer)

• The Indians are interested in trade talks involving veteran starters including Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco and Trevor Bauer. (Buster Olney, ESPN)

• The Mariners have reached a major-league deal with infielder Dylan Moore, who was a minor-league free agent last season. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

